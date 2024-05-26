Why Leah Anderson wants to be Port Stephens' next mayor

Leah Anderson has launched her second campaign for Port Stephens council's top job.
An east ward Labor councillor, Cr Anderson narrowly missed out on being elected mayor to Ryan Palmer in the 2021 election.
Cr Anderson, who is presently deputy mayor, said improving community satisfaction and engagement with the council were the building blocks of her campaign.
"The big issues are always going to be roads, potholes and footpaths. The council is continually going through its program of works to try and get those priority works done. But it's not just the priority roads, it's everybody's roads," she said.
"The other thing that is front of mind for everyone in Port Stephens at the moment is cost of living pressures."
Work with the state and federal governments to deliver the council's housing strategy was also high on the list of priorities.
The strategy aims to provide more housing across the shire, in particular affordable housing.
"We are working very hard to meet the community's housing needs," Cr Anderson said.
"There is definitely some greenfield land that can be opened up in the west ward. There are still some pockets at Medowie and right up to Karuah.
"The rest of the peninsula is in-fill housing. We've been doing a lot of community consultation about how that looks and where that (new housing) should be."
An active community volunteer, Cr Anderson said she was passionate about the role of local government in promoting grass roots democracy.
"The community means a lot to me. Local government is the closest level of government to the community and that's what I like so much about," Cr Anderson, who founded Port Stephens Women In Business and who is a past president of Business Port Stephens, said.
Cr Anderson described her initial two years and nine months on council as a "whirlwind". But equally, a lot had been achieved in a short amount of time.
"I've got to say the last year has been very collaborative," she said.
"Once things settled down and we were able to see what everyone was passionate about it became a lot easier to start working together. If the council is working together then we are doing the right thing for the community."
Former Port Stephens mayor and long-standing councillor Bruce MacKenzie has also indicated that he is considering running for mayor.
Mr MacKenzie, who was first elected to the council in 1968, said he would increase roadworks and the council's productivity if elected.
