NPL: Son of a gun scores maiden goal to cap Charlestown win

Reece McManus, the son of former Newcastle defender Todd, scored his first NPL top-grade goal as Charlestown heaped more pain of bottom side Adamstown with a 4-0 win at Lisle Carr Oval.
In the only match on Sunday, third-placed Azzurri (27 points) led inside three minutes when Rene Ferguson scored with a header off Dylan Newbold's cross.
Adamstown, last on two points, were playing their first NPL match under Chris Moylan, who stepped in when Daniel Dawkins was axed last week after hefty losses to top sides Lambton Jaffas 7-0 and Broadmeadow 8-2. On Sunday, they were also backing up from a 2-0 midweek Australia Cup loss to Jaffas.
Rosebud showed fight on Sunday to create chances after going down early. They also held firm until a failed clearance rebounded off Dean Pettit for Azzurri's second in the 57th minute. Pettit grabbed a double on 79 minutes with a one-on-one finish off a turnover.
McManus, a 17-year-old coming off the bench, then put away his chance in stoppage time after a run and cutback from Kyle Munns.
Coach James Pascoe said McManus came to the club mid-season from the Mariners and was an exciting prospect.
"He's an Australian Schoolboy, he's got a really good pedigree, is a super athlete, a big, strong lad and has goals in him," Pascoe said. "He can play anywhere across the front three and is very handy."
Pascoe said he was able to rotate his squad and rest players ahead of Wednesday night's catch-up at Maitland. Newbold (calf) was his only injury concern.
On Saturday, Kiwis Seth Clark and Ryan Feutz ran riot as fourth-placed Edgeworth (20 points) beat Olympic 4-0 at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Flynn Goodman scored off a corner in the 16th minute before Clark set up Feutz in the 33rd. Feutz returned the favour for Clark (63rd) then secured a double (68th).
Olympic slipped to sixth (17) after Valentine later defeated New Lambton (4) 2-0 to rise to 19 points. Tyrell Paulson scored both goals for Valentine at CB Complex.
Jaffas (36) kept their 2024 campaign perfect with a 3-2 away win over Cooks Hill (9). Kale Bradbery (16th minute) scored off a ball over the top, Reece Papas (30th) with a free kick and Pat Bond (62nd) from a turnover to put Jaffas up 3-0. Cody Nancarrow (67th) scored off a mix-up and Charlie Buffon made it 3-2 with the last kick.
Weston (16) edged out Maitland (14) 1-0 at Cooks Square Park with a deflected shot from Paul Sichalwe in the 79th minute.
On Friday night, Broadmeadow (30) came back from a missed penalty and goal down to beat Lake Macquarie (3) 3-1 at Magic Park.
Jacob Field put Lakes up in the 57th minute, moments after Isaac Nyman denied Riley Smith's penalty shot.
Nic Kacev levelled in the 61st minute but it took Magic until the 88th to find the winner through Jeremy Wilson. James Cresnar made sure of the three points in injury time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.