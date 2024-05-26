Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Son of a gun scores maiden goal to cap Charlestown win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown goalscorer Dean Pettit comes in for heavy attention on Sunday. Picture by Michael Ying Sing, NNSWF
Charlestown goalscorer Dean Pettit comes in for heavy attention on Sunday. Picture by Michael Ying Sing, NNSWF

Reece McManus, the son of former Newcastle defender Todd, scored his first NPL top-grade goal as Charlestown heaped more pain of bottom side Adamstown with a 4-0 win at Lisle Carr Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.