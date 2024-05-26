Newcastle RL: Kurri Bulldogs draw strength from derby fightback

COACH Rip Taylor joked that "it was nice not to have to buy a beer" after Kurri Kurri banked their first competition point of the Newcastle Rugby League season on Saturday.
The Bulldogs salvaged a dramatic 28-all draw with arch-rivals Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground after a try from winger Liam Dalibozek 90 seconds from full-time. Dalibozek then converted from the sideline to end Kurri's five-game losing streak and lift them off the bottom of the competition ladder.
"It was a good result for the boys, and for the town," Taylor said.
"We didn't quite get the win, but it was probably as good as a win.
"We had to start somewhere, and hopefully the boys get a bit of confidence and we can build on that. We had a win in reserve grade, too, so it was a good day all-round."
Taylor said the traditional Coalfields rivalry brought out the best in both teams.
"No doubt there will be some sore boys getting out of bed today," he said.
"Some of the contact was pretty strong."
Kurri's perseverance was even more impressive given that they had four tries disallowed in the first half.
While Dalibozek was the man of the moment at the death, the other hero for the home team was fullback Jesse Wighton, who scored a hat-trick.
Also on Saturday, former Knights playmaker Brock Lamb steered premiers Maitland to a 30-14 win at home against Wyong.
Winger James Bradley scored a double for the Pickers, while Lamb landed four conversions and a penalty goal to complement his commanding general play.
At Tomaree, Tyrone Nean scored twice as Central left Northern Hawks winless with a 16-6 victory.
On Sunday, Wests outgunned Macquarie 42-22 at Peacock Field, with Kiah Cooper scoring a hat-trick.
South Newcastle remained unbeaten and on top of the table after a 16-10 away with against The Entrance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.