Gig guide: Regurgitator, Chillinit, King + Country, Lane Pittman & more

Dunne and Dusted ft. Boycott, Dank Hank and the Hot Ones, David's Craving, Flight to Dubai, Huckleberry & the Devils Dandruff, The Med Heads, Petrov Petrol The Lass Pianist, Saylor & The Flavor, SF Wrens, Alana Mundi, Demi Mitchell, The Grounds, Grimeland, The High Andies, IV, Lu Quade and the Happy Accidents, Lysysta, Tadpoedee - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel