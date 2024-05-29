Gig guide: Regurgitator, Chillinit, King + Country, Lane Pittman & more

Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine: Forest Song & Don Quixote - Civic Theatre
The Cat Snatchers, with Shaky Premise, Regikay - Hamilton Station Hotel
Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine: Forest Song & Don Quixote - Civic Theatre
Sun Run, with Worst Actors, Daisy Chain - Hamilton Station Hotel
Regurgitator, with Party Dozen, Monster Zoku Onsomb - King Street Bandroom
Tommy Little - Civic Theatre
Slapjack (farewell show), with The Appointments, Lost Plaza, SF Wrens, Berlyn - Hamilton Station Hotel
SHE Beccy Cole, Felicity Urquhart & Lyn Bowtell - Lizotte's
Claude Hay & Kung Fu Mustard, with Piper Butcher - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Smallways, with Boudicca, Butterknife, Open House, Grub - King Street Warehouse
The Motive and the Cue - Civic Playhouse
Grand Pricks - Seven Seas Hotel
Lachlan Edwards - The United Service Club
Chillinit, with Talakai, Izzy T - Bar On The Hill
For King + Country, with Tarryn Stokes - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Dunne and Dusted ft. Boycott, Dank Hank and the Hot Ones, David's Craving, Flight to Dubai, Huckleberry & the Devils Dandruff, The Med Heads, Petrov Petrol The Lass Pianist, Saylor & The Flavor, SF Wrens, Alana Mundi, Demi Mitchell, The Grounds, Grimeland, The High Andies, IV, Lu Quade and the Happy Accidents, Lysysta, Tadpoedee - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Richard Clapton - Lizotte's
Lane Pittman, with Wade Forster - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Romeo & Juliet: BIG Live - Civic Theatre
Hey Lenny, with Butterknife, Chinwag - King Street Warehouse
8 Ball Aitken & Taya Chani - Qirkz In The Hunter
ChaiChester, with William John Junior - Oriental Hotel
Hammers, with Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Drug Mother - Hamilton Station Hotel
Herd Immunity - Jewells Tavern
DV8 - Warners Bay Hotel
Side Effects - Seven Seas Hotel
Lane Pittman, with Wade Forster - King Street Warehouse
Richard Clapton - Lizotte's
Hana & Jessie-Lee's Bad Habits, with Ben Leece - Grand Junction Hotel
Keepsake, with Saving Face, Resident, Day Saints, Me Local Member Of Parliament - Hamilton Station Hotel
Yaron Hallis - Qirkz In The Hunter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.