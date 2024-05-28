Newcastle Heraldsport
New Lambton end Lambton Jaffas' winning run with late penalty

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 28 2024 - 10:06pm, first published 10:00pm
Josh Piddington
Josh Piddington

New Lambton ended Lambton Jaffas' perfect NPL premiership defence, snatching a 1-1 draw with a 90th-minute penalty from skipper Josh Piddington at Alder Park on Tuesday night.

