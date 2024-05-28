NPL: Charlestown's Dean Pettit on a high for clash with Maitland

Charlestown coach James Pascoe expects Dean Pettit to grow in confidence in his comeback from illness after a goal-scoring double.
Azzurri take on Maitland on Wednesday night (8pm) in an NPL catch-up game at Cooks Square Park - three days after beating Adamstown 4-0 at Lisle Carr Oval.
Pettit scored the middle two goals and got through the full match against Rosebud in his second start back from sickness.
"Deano had his first start in a month last week and he was a little bit rusty, but he got a go again and once he finds his match rhythm again, he'll be a handful. He's very quick," Pascoe said.
"He started the season and played the first four or five, but he suffers badly from asthma. As soon as the season changes, he gets sick and it really flattens him. It always takes him a couple of weeks to get on top of it.
"There was a chance to get back into it last week, then this week, so he'll be confident now."
Pascoe was able to rest players and bring others off early in the victory, which moved third-placed Charlestown to 27 points in 12 games, nine points behind leaders Lambton Jaffas.
Dylan Newbold, who set up Rene Ferguson's opener with a cross, was the only injury worry out of the game. He was helped off with a calf problem and looks likely to miss Wednesday's match.
Azzurri face a Maitland side coming off a frustrating 1-0 loss to Weston at Saturday at home.
The Magpies, eighth on 14 points from 10 games, went down to a late deflected strike from Paul Sichalwe and will be without Matt Hoole against Charlestown.
The experienced defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the year and will miss one match. Coach Michael Bolch said Hoole was the only out for Maitland.
