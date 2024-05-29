Champion teenage motorbike rider remembered for 'spreading joy'

TRIBUTES are flowing for "champion of the track" and Lake Macquarie high school student Amelia Kotze after a tragic motorbike crash on the weekend.
The 15-year-old girl died at a Sydney hospital on Tuesday after she was seriously injured while competing at the Central Coast Cup on Saturday.
A Motorcycling NSW spokesperson described Amelia as a beloved member of the sporting community.
"Amelia was more than just a rising star in the dirt track world; she was a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship," the spokesperson said.
"Her impressive achievements spoke volumes about her dedication to the sport."
The spokesperson said Amelia was a favourite among her peers and competitors alike.
"Her loss is deeply felt across our community, and she will be remembered not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also for the joy and inspiration she brought to all who knew her," they said.
"In this time of immense sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with Amelia's family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to her loved ones during this difficult period."
Amelia secured the Junior Girls State Titles in Victoria in November, triumphed at last year's NSW Junior Track Championships and "shone brightly" at the Australian Dirt Track Championships.
She took out the prestigious title of Junior Female Rider of the Year at the Motorcycling NSW Awards last year for her "exceptional skills and relentless passion for racing".
The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club said in a statement that their hearts went out to Amelia's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"Amelia's passion for riding and her vibrant spirit touched everyone who knew her," the statement said.
Amelia has been remembered in an outpouring of tributes, many of which pay homage to her number, 789.
"Keep riding hard up there beautiful, forever #789," one person wrote on a social media.
Amelia was in Year 10 at Belmont Christian College and school principal Sharon Sopher said she would be dearly missed.
"The college and its staff send our most heartfelt condolences to Amelia's family for the loss of a much-loved daughter," she said.
"We are all grieving with them, and find comfort in the fact that Amelia loved God and is safe in the arms of Jesus."
She said Amelia had been injured while competing "in her favourite activity, motorcross riding".
All students at Belmont Christian College have been offered support from their teachers, chaplains, pastors and local counsellors from community churches that were on-site to assist.
Emergency services rushed to a motorbike track at Somersby after reports of a crash about 2pm on May 25.
Police confirmed a teenage girl was airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital in a critical condition, where she was treated in the intensive care unit before officers were informed she sadly died on May 28.
A 14-year-old boy was also assessed at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospitalisation, police said.
Brisbane Water police were tasked to the scene and commenced inquiries into the fatal incident.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Amelia's family, drawing more than $13,500 in donations in two days.
"Our little champion of the track has finished her race here with us and has gained her wings to now race in heaven," the organiser posted.
"You were such an inspiration to everyone and you will be dearly missed by all."
