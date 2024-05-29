Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Champion teenage motorbike rider remembered for 'spreading joy'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRIBUTES are flowing for "champion of the track" and Lake Macquarie high school student Amelia Kotze after a tragic motorbike crash on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.