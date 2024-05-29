At least 350 trees wiped to make way for Mount Hutton housing estate

LAKE Macquarie council has approved a residential subdivision that will see 350 trees wiped from the site at Mount Hutton.
A 2.4 hectare site on Warners Bay Road will be subdivided into a 39-lot housing estate, ranging in size from 362m2 and 637m2.
The project received a total of 43 submissions across three periods of public exhibition, all of which objected to the proposal.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said she was hopeful the availability of smaller lot sizes would reduce the price for first-time buyers or people wanting to move to the area.
"It's something we need to be considering here as a city that we need affordable housing," she said.
"We need to have more of that and hopefully this type of development will ensure people can get into the market, that's what we want."
Submissions against the proposal raised issues with traffic congestion, pedestrian safety and access via Auklet Road.
Locals also had concerns about carparking, construction impacts, tree removal and solar access and privacy.
When the application was submitted, the developer proposed saving 68 trees within the site.
Council staff assessed the application and found it was "unrealistic" due to conflicts with earthworks, infrastructure and future housing construction.
At public forum, planner and surveyor Anthony Proust said the land has long been earmarked for development.
"This has been on the planning books for 20 years, this should be of no surprise to anyone," he said.
"It's very suitable to the type of small lot subdivision we are proposing, from 570m3 down to about 360m2.
"Mount Hutton is a highly desirable residential area, we've all watched it develop over the last 20 years and this is the last big parcel of land for development."
Mr Proust said the development is no "fly by night" project done on a whim. He said the design process started eight years ago in 2016.
Access to the development will be via Auklet Road, with no access available to homeowners from Government Road or Warners Bay Road north of the site.
The site is close to the Mount Hutton town centre and Dunkley Parade shops.
Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said it was an example of infill in an area with appropriate infrastructure and services.
"It's exciting in the way that it is a variety of potential different types of housing to accommodate people's needs and this should be an asset to the community in which it's being developed," he said.
A ridgeline runs through the site with views toward Redhead and the ocean.
