Any food product still kicking after 50 years has got to be special. This year, Adamstown Pudding Kitchen, associated with Adamstown Uniting Church, celebrates 50 years of making its renowned Christmas puddings. Since June, under the direction of new kitchen manager Janet Newton, they've been busy, making 9000 puddings, plus sauces, chocolates and hampers for the holiday season. An army of church volunteers do the wrapping of the puddings and non-food tasks. For Minister Rod Pattenden, of the Adamstown church, the formula for the pudding is simple: "Like we say, they taste great and do good." The puddings were rated best commercial pudding in Australia in a Sydney Morning Herald survey. On Tuesday morning, Pattenden said "there is a queue at the door at the moment" of eager pudding buyers. Revenue from the pudding sales help fund the church's outreach programs, including a leadership program for women in indigenous communities, educational programs on climate change in South Pacific communities, and the church's own all-ages music programs, with a major emphasis on emerging young musicians. 2020 was a writeoff under the pandemic - no puddings were made. But 2021 is running strong. "This year we are cooking up a storm," Pattenden said. "To celebrate 50 years, we are introducing paleo and vegan alongside gluten free." "Angel bars," are another popular new product from Adamstown Pudding Kitchen, infused with various pudding ingredients and Belgian chocolate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/0579232c-2578-4d73-9044-d31b3a1ed9fa.jpg/r0_310_4584_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg