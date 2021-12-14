newsletters, property-list, 183 rocky creek road, wollombi, 2021, for sale, newcastle herald

There are neighbours nearby to 183 Rocky Creek Road, Wollombi, you'd just never know it. Nestled into the side of a valley sits one of the area's most captivating homes. Bushland and ponds surround a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that somehow fits perfectly into its surrounds. This is the property River and Sali Sun have spent the past five years restoring to its full potential. "To me it's an oasis in the forest that helps you connect in with nature," Mr Sun said. "It's beautiful." Trails and footbridges lead to two surprising discoveries on the northern side of the home. A contemporary Mongolian yurt, erected on the bank of a pond, is fitted out with power and a fireplace. The circular building has a nine-metre diameter and was sourced from Portland, Oregon in the US. Further down, a teahouse has been lovingly restored from a crumbling stone shell to a functional gathering place. Stonemasons levelled the walls before a new roof, walls, polished concrete floor and huge glass sliding doors completed the restoration. At the back of the house, a 30-metre pond has been transformed into an ideal spot for summer swims, or ice baths in winter. "To be able to jump in the pond and go for a swim is amazing," Mr Sun said. "The water's fresh, I can dive in and drink the water. "We had six-tonne excavators in the pond [because] the mud was waist-deep after 30 years. RELATED: 'Magical' Belmont North home comes with a train The secluded Jewells palace that 'nobody knows about' Adamstown Heights' hidden treetop getaway "We dug all that out and when I go in for a swim now it's over my head - it was like a swamp when we moved in. "But I had that vision, as soon as I saw it I went 'if we clean this out it's going to be amazing'." Musgrove Realty's Garry Musgrove said the property had attracted "really good" interest in its one month on the market. Expectations are between $2.95 million and $3.2 million. "I think with the climate of what's going on in the world ... it's private, it's in the bush, it's your own little world," Mr Musgrove said. "We've had a lot of interest from Sydney and out in the Wollombi Valley a lot of our buyers do come from Sydney. "We've had people from Merewether that were really keen make an offer, it's really created a lot of curiosity." RELATED: Three-bedder smashes Hamilton South sale record Lake Macquarie shoreline sells for for $10 million Bellbird joins $1 million club in glittering style Inside the home, a light-filled living area opens out onto undercover decking that overlooks the valley. An outdoor bath sitting on a dedicated balcony enjoys the same view. A study loft and third bedroom are located on the upper level, while the two ground level bedrooms both have ensuites. The home has a landline phone connection and NBN satellite internet that allows Wi-Fi calling and messaging from a mobile phone. It is located 15 minutes from Wollombi Village. "Personally, to move on hasn't been an easy decision to come to just because it's a one-off property," Mr Sun said. "If you get up right on first light the birdsong is incredible - the birdlife here is phenomenal. "In the evening all the crickets come out and because there's so many ponds the cacophony of frogs is incredible - I'm going to miss all that. "But sometimes you get lucky for five years - we've been here for five years - and then it's time for a new adventure so I'm looking forward to that as well." Mr Sun said he was grateful for vision laid out by the home's first owners, who moved a huge amount of soil to establish the property's "beautiful, natural flow". "It's been a joy to restore some of that vision, add to it and take it to where it is now," he said. "For me it's an honour to be a custodian of the land and we're looking forward to seeing who comes forward next."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H9AemfQ3cDaTrBwqEFxwv/e63e5e9a-c111-4f39-bc73-9973d22399c2.jpg/r0_193_4000_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg