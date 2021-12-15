newsletters, editors-pick-list, jets, a-league

THE Newcastle Jets have been given the green light to play their A-League games this weekend despite two more positive tests, increasing the number of players infected with COVID-19 to three. Back-up goalkeeper Noah James, a housemate of midfielder Angus Thurgate who tested positive on Tuesday, has also returned a positive result. Injured defender Kirsty Fenton became the first Jets women's player to contract the virus as the cluster increased by 415 in the lower Hunter on Wednesday, lifting the number of active cases in the region to 827. The remainder of the men and women's squads have returned negative results from PCR testing conducted on Tuesday afternoon. Barring positive results from further testing, the Australian Professional Leagues confirmed that matches involving the Jets will proceed this weekend. The men are away to league leaders Macarthur in Campbelltown on Sunday. The women meet Western Sydney at Blacktown on Friday night. "The A-League can confirm that a second member of the Newcastle Jets FC men's team has tested positive to COVID-19,"an APL spokesperson said. "This individual is a household contact of the case that was reported as positive yesterday. "At this stage, as the individuals are in self-isolation and all other staff and players have tested negative, the scheduled round five match will proceed as planned. "The Newcastle Jets FC women's team today have also confirmed one positive case. This involves a fully vaccinated individual who tested positive via a rapid antigen test and PCR test on December 15. "This individual is currently self isolating and all other players and staff are adhering to league protocols. At this time, the scheduled round three match for the Newcastle Jets FC women's team will proceed this weekend. "The A-League will continue to work closely with the Newcastle Jets FC and NSW Health to ensure the health of all players and staff is top priority." READ MORE: WINGER HOPES SIBLING FOLLOW SAME FLIGHT PATH READ MORE: AMERICAN INVESTMENT A GAME CHANGER READ MORE: BRAZILIAN BREAKS THROUGH AS JETS EARN RESPECT The Jets have been in constant dialogue and are being guided by the NSW Public Health Unit and Australian Professional Leagues management. The men had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and will resume training as normal on Thursday. Jets players and staff will continue to operate under strict COVID protocols and will undergo daily rapid antigen tests before arriving at training, which they have done since October. Sydney FC underwent similar procedures after defender Rhyan Grant being diagnosed with the virus last week. He was unavailable for the 2-0 defeat at the Central Coast Mariners. The Jets are yet to confirm the identity of the players but the Newcastle Herald understands that they are the squad members in question. The affected players will be in isolation for 14 day and sit out two games. Thurgate and Jones, who is yet to play this season, are unavailable for the battle with the Bulls and the visit by Western Sydney on Boxing Day. Fenton will also miss the Wanderers match and the clash against Wellington at Central Coast Stadium on December 27. The Newcastle Knights have also been impacted by the Hunter COVID outbreak. The club has called off a pre-season camp in Brisbane this weekend after one of the club's up-and-coming players tested positive to COVID. The player, Chris Vea'ila, is on a development contract with the club and is yet to play in the NRL. Vea'ila was tested, along with the rest of the Knights playing group and coaching staff, on Monday following concerns around the latest COVID outbreak in Newcastle centred on Argyle House. While club officials were told no players attended the night spot, the decision was made to send everyone home from training and to get tested because of casual contact with people who had been there. Vea'ila is now in quarantine at home along with a number of other players who are still waiting on test results. Despite calling off the three-day army camp, the bulk of the squad trained together on Wednesday afternoon.

