news, local-news,

THE Knights have called time on 2021 and have gone into their Christmas-New Year pre-season break with two roster spots [likely to become three] left to fill and around $1 million in salary cap money still to spend for next season. For a club on the rise, it's a solid position to be in. Whether solid becomes very strong will hinge on just what recruitment options become available. A big chunk of the money left to spend - around $650,000 - is courtesy of Mitchell Pearce walking away from the final year of his contract to play in France. His money, and potentially more if required, will go to a replacement halfback, depending on who that player might be. Even though there is confidence around the job Phoenix Crossland and Adam Clune can potentially do in the No.7 jersey, there are plenty who believe the Knights will really struggle to become a genuine title contender next season if they don't land an established No.7. It seems a long-shot right now given the public stance of Wests Tigers boss Tim Sheens but Luke Brooks' future at Leichhardt continues to be closely monitored by Newcastle. With top-shelf options thin on the ground, there is little doubt the Knights are still holding out a glimmer of hope that Brooks may be released and become available at some stage in the New Year if his relationship with coach Michael Maguire becomes untenable. Whatever happens, it will likely be a waiting game. Money will also be spent on a back-rower with the Knights in negotiations to sign North Queensland Cowboys young gun Heilum Luki from 2023. They will look elsewhere if they can't also snare him for next season. It's likely a third roster spot will be created by moving a current player on. That would then open the door for Edrick Lee, who is currently on a train and trial deal, to come into the top 30 if he gets through the rest of the pre-season unscathed after 12 months on the sideline. It's a safe bet there have been some anxious moments in the Hymel Hunt household over the past few weeks due to the escalation of COVID. The Knights winger is marrying fiancee Elli Smith in Bowral on December 29 and has already spent a week at home in isolation for being a close contact prior to the COVID dramas faced by the club this week. Knights playmaker Phoenix Crossland could hardly have a better role model in his corner to inspire him than club legend Billy Peden as he looks to take his game to a new level next season. Crossland, who has his sights set on the No.7 jersey, is in a relationship with Peden's daughter Mia and says the dual premiership winner has been really supportive. "Billy's been great with his advice, and just the example he set when he played with his work ethic alone is something that drives me," Crossland told us. "Mia has been a fantastic support as well and I'm working hard to make them proud." Jot down the name Davy Armstrong and keep an eye out for him. The slightly-built fullback has signed a three-year-deal with the Knights after lighting up the Toowoomba premiership last season with the Goondiwindi Boars. Armstrong scored 38 tries including three in a grand final man-of-the-match performance against Highfields. He was in Newcastle briefly in 2020 before returning home when COVID shut everything down and is seen as a real project player by the Knights who'll play Jersey Flegg in 2022. We don't need to be reminded about how quickly time is flying by but it has almost been three decades since former Knights halfback Matt Rodwell won the Dally M rookie of the year award. Rodwell, who is still involved in the game as a NRL referees' union official, recently celebrated his 50th birthday and he did it in style with his first hole-in-one at Ocean Shores Country Club on the far North Coast. We're reliably told his three wood off the tee disappeared into the cup on the 186 metre par 3 12th hole.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/d79b1316-b8ea-4912-a4d2-e7cb775763e9.jpg/r202_64_2706_1479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg