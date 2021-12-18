community,

Swansea MP Yasmin Catley has called on the government to find a contractor to complete "overdue" dredging work at Swansea Channel, after the most recent contract for the works expired. Queensland company Sandpiper Dredging was awarded a contract to combat the channel silting in late 2019. But the contract has since expired and the government has not issued a new Request for Tender. Transport for NSW says the channel will be dredged next year, with 20 Olympic pools of sand removed, and was "working as quickly as possible" to get through approvals and award a tender. But with the busy season ahead, Ms Catley said the lake was missing out on boating visitation as vessels couldn't safely navigate the channel due to constant silting reducing the depth. "Vessels are unable to safely sail through and enjoy it at this key point of the year because a dredging company has not been enlisted," she said. NSW Maritime acting executive director Darren Wood said Swansea was a "key location" under the NSW Coastal Dredging Strategy and the waterway was a "top priority". But Ms Catley questioned why no progress had been made if the project was priority. "Thousands of yachts have been forced to bypass Lake Macquarie and visit alternative locations such as Newcastle Harbour and the Hawkesbury River," she said. "A number of yachts have been grounded in the channel as a result of the lack of regular dredging." Mr Wood said a new Review of Environmental Factors was expected by February before the project goes to tender, which will take a few months. Boating safety officers will monitor the channel over summer, moving navigation aids to the deepest parts to help vessels where possible. "Safe navigation through any channel is ultimately the responsibility of the vessel's master taking into account a range of factors," Mr Wood said. "Conditions and depths in Swansea Channel change regularly. Deep drafted vessels of more than one metre are advised to carefully plan any trips through Swansea Channel and navigate with caution and if in doubt, avoid the trip entirely." Mr Wood said Maritime was developing a long term dredging strategy which includes priority for key waterways like Swansea.

