Newcastle Writers Festival and Lake Macquarie City Council have won grants as part of a $19.5 million federal government program. Newcastle Writers Festival, which will return in April 2022, has been given $200,000 from the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund. Lake Macquarie council has been allocated $160,000 to go towards the outdoor stage of the Mima Multi-Arts Pavilion. Liberal Patron Senator for the Hunter Hollie Hughes said the money would provide critical support for local arts organisations and help communities restart beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

