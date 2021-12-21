Newcastle Writers Festival, Lake Macquarie City Council win share in federal arts grant fund
Newcastle Writers Festival and Lake Macquarie City Council have won grants as part of a $19.5 million federal government program.
Newcastle Writers Festival, which will return in April 2022, has been given $200,000 from the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund.
Lake Macquarie council has been allocated $160,000 to go towards the outdoor stage of the Mima Multi-Arts Pavilion.
Liberal Patron Senator for the Hunter Hollie Hughes said the money would provide critical support for local arts organisations and help communities restart beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
