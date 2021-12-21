coronavirus,

New COVID-19 cases shot up to 3057 across NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, according to NSW Health. The figure is a jump of more than 500 from the previous day. Two people died in the 24-hour period, the health authority said in an update on Tuesday morning. There were 284 people in the state's hospitals and 39 patients in intensive care. There was a drop in testing - 136,972, down from 144,368 the previous day. According to the latest vaccination figures, 94.9 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.4 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.4 per cent have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent have had their second.

