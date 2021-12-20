news, local-news,

NSW recorded 2501 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, NSW Health says, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,225. The figure is a slight drop from the previous 24-hour period, when there were 2566 new cases. As of Sunday night, there were 261 people in hospital across the state due to COVID-19 and 33 patients in intensive care. No COVID-related deaths were recorded in NSW in the 24-hour period and 144,368 people were tested. According to the latest vaccination figures released by NSW Health on Monday morning, 94.9 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.4 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.5 per cent have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent have had their second. NSW Health administered 4676 COVID-19 vaccinations in the 24-hours to 8pm on Sunday, taking the statewide total since February 22 to more than 4.2 million.

