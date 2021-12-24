news, local-news,

Who delivers Christmas presents to the animals? Why Santa Paws, of course. The Australian Reptile Park knows this well. And it loves getting into the spirit of Christmas, as you can see from these photos. The animals apparently love Christmas almost as much as humans. Head keeper Daniel Rumsey said the park closes on Christmas Day, but "a few keepers still come to work to ensure the animals are fed and enjoying Christmas just like everyone else". "It's just as important to us that we spend our Christmas with these guys, as well as our human families," Daniel said. Here's a poem we created with Hunter bush poet, Bob "Minmi Magster" Skelton: 'Tis Christmas in the Hunter With COVID in our midst The virus gives this festive season Quite a wistful twist. Some will gather outside, where the air does flow They'll have a toast to living life And steer away from woe. The church bells will still ring Despite this COVID spell It's still a time of giving And we hope you all stay well. 'Tis Christmas in the Hunter This big valley we hold dear We're all facing this nasty virus But let's not live in total fear. To the west old Sugarloaf stands Her flora oh so pretty The plants and birds give relief From COVID's nitty-gritty. Some will be with family and friends While others keep things small The Christmas spirit can be felt No matter how the cards may fall. The storm clouds they gather The sunsets are so fine As the kookaburras cackle Some will sip their wine. The bees are buzzing in the trees With blossom and with bloom Their hidden hives in hollow limbs Will be stacked with honey soon. The frogs are croaking in the dams Many full and running over While cattle graze through summer days In lush paddocks of grass and clover. Our valley is looking lush and green Good recent rain the reason Let's hope and pray it stays that way For the long summer season. It's Christmas again in the Hunter From the Barrington to the coast It's Christmas in the Hunter, this valley we love most. Our Southern Cross it gleams Over this valley we hold dear Now have a joyful happy Christmas And a COVID-free new year. Did you hear about the silly turkey? It was looking forward to Christmas. What do you call a koala on a Port Stephens beach at Christmas? Sandy Claws.

