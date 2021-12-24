A COVID Christmas with animals and a bit of poetry
Who delivers Christmas presents to the animals? Why Santa Paws, of course.
The Australian Reptile Park knows this well. And it loves getting into the spirit of Christmas, as you can see from these photos.
The animals apparently love Christmas almost as much as humans.
Head keeper Daniel Rumsey said the park closes on Christmas Day, but "a few keepers still come to work to ensure the animals are fed and enjoying Christmas just like everyone else".
"It's just as important to us that we spend our Christmas with these guys, as well as our human families," Daniel said.
COVID Christmas in the Hunter
Here's a poem we created with Hunter bush poet, Bob "Minmi Magster" Skelton:
'Tis Christmas in the Hunter
With COVID in our midst
The virus gives this festive season
Quite a wistful twist.
Some will gather outside, where the air does flow
They'll have a toast to living life
And steer away from woe.
The church bells will still ring
Despite this COVID spell
It's still a time of giving
And we hope you all stay well.
'Tis Christmas in the Hunter
This big valley we hold dear
We're all facing this nasty virus
But let's not live in total fear.
To the west old Sugarloaf stands
Her flora oh so pretty
The plants and birds give relief
From COVID's nitty-gritty.
Some will be with family and friends
While others keep things small
The Christmas spirit can be felt
No matter how the cards may fall.
The storm clouds they gather
The sunsets are so fine
As the kookaburras cackle
Some will sip their wine.
The bees are buzzing in the trees
With blossom and with bloom
Their hidden hives in hollow limbs
Will be stacked with honey soon.
The frogs are croaking in the dams
Many full and running over
While cattle graze through summer days
In lush paddocks of grass and clover.
Our valley is looking lush and green
Good recent rain the reason
Let's hope and pray it stays that way
For the long summer season.
It's Christmas again in the Hunter
From the Barrington to the coast
It's Christmas in the Hunter, this valley we love most.
Our Southern Cross it gleams
Over this valley we hold dear
Now have a joyful happy Christmas
And a COVID-free new year.
Christmas Cracker
Did you hear about the silly turkey? It was looking forward to Christmas.
What do you call a koala on a Port Stephens beach at Christmas? Sandy Claws.
