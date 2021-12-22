news, local-news,

It has taken almost five years, but a corruption investigation into the activities of former Awabakal Aboriginal Land Council board members is drawing to a close. The ICAC's Operation Skyline was established to investigate whether a series of deals to sell off parcels of the council's land to developers in 2014 and 2016 was a "ruse" to benefit former board members Richard Green and Debbie Dates. Mr Green and Ms Dates have denied any wrongdoing. The commission commenced public hearings in March 2018 and last heard evidence in November 2019. COVID as well as the redirection of resources to other high profile cases, such as those involving former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former MP Daryl Maguire, wreaked havoc with the inquiry's progress. The ongoing delays have meant the inquiry is now among the longest in the commission's history. But an ICAC spokeswoman confirmed that the commission had moved into the report preparation phase and a report would be furnished to NSW Parliament "in due course". READ MORE: Among the persons of interest to the inquiry is former assistant tax commissioner Nick Petroulias. The commission has previously heard that Mr Petroulias played a "central role" in the sale of $30million worth of land owned by Awabakal Land Council. Several delays to the inquiry had previously resulted from Mr Petroulias having raised issues about his mental health. He also made a 22-page application to the commission in early 2019 to have the proceedings discontinued. Among other complaints he alleged the commission had denied him procedural fairness and that certain commercial negotiations that formed part of the investigation were beyond ICAC's jurisdiction. Commissioner Peter Hall QC rejected Petroulias's application. The commission heard evidence in August 2018 that former Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council chairwoman Debbie Dates signed dozens of legal documents relating to the sale of millions of dollars worth of land council-owned land around Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Ms Dates said in her evidence that she believed the land sales would be endorsed by land council members at a later date. "I had a lot of trust. They [Petroulias] asked me to sign something and I signed it," Ms Dates said. Ms Dates told the inquiry she believed Mr Petroulias, who she thought was a solicitor, had the land council's best interests at heart when he asked for her signature on a raft of documents.

