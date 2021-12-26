Trainer Adam Ruggari out to stay on winning run in Inter City Pace heats

sport, local-sport,

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will look to parlay a win at Newcastle on Friday night into multiple qualifiers from Inter City Pace heats at Maitland on Tuesday. Ruggari had a first win with recent stable addition Our Road To Mecca at Newcastle and he has a runner in each of the four Inter City qualifiers at Maitland. Our Road To Mecca, a five-year-old mare having her third start for Ruggari, worked forward early to lead before winning by 8.9m in a strong 1:55:7 mile rate for the 2030m. "She's been a good mare all her life," Ruggari said. "The owner previously trained her, the Taiba brothers, and they sent her up for the race at Dubbo, but she got checked and didn't handle the track. "Her run at Menangle [when third] was good ... There were a couple of scratchings on Friday and she had a bit on those ones." He said Captain Dan (heat one) and Far Out Bro (three) were his best hopes on Tuesday. Captain Dan had Brad Hewitt listed as trainer but is now with Ruggari. "I took over training him on Thursday night and I'm down as a caretaker trainer until after the heat," he said. "He's probably the better chance out of the four. He went really good at Menangle when winning, and the race wasn't really run to suit him at Penrith [when third last start]. "Far Out Bro, I really like him and he's first-up for me, but the main danger [Just Dessy] looks like it's drawn to go straight to the front. That should make it hard for him to win but I definitely think he should qualify." He also has Call Me Matty in heat two and Hazelnuts in the fourth. "Hazelnuts is honest and he broke the clock last start at Newcastle, going a 54 half coming from last. The 2400 will suit him but he's going to need luck from the draw. "Call Me Matty is up in grade and we'll just see where he lobs."

