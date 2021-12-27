news, local-news,

JEMMA House has opened her A-League Women's goal-scoring account in timely fashion, helping the Newcastle Jets earn a valuable three points by defeating Wellington Phoenix 1-0 at Central Coast Stadium on Monday night. House, a force in the local Northern NSW competition recently, gave Newcastle the lead in the 82nd minute when she followed up a deflected save off the crossbar. Having been used as a substitute just 11 minutes earlier, the striker won the race to the loose ball and used her body to get it across the line for the Jets. It was House's 14th appearance in the national league. Newcastle dominated large parts of the fourth-round encounter in both possession and territory, featuring around three times as many shots as their opponents but only nine on target. However, the Phoenix defended gallantly and seemed determined to rectify a 5-1 loss to the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium just a fortnight ago. Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, in potentially her last outing for Newcastle, hit the upright with a long-range strike in the 81st minute. The Jets now move to seven points and fourth spot on the ladder. An earlier COVID scare saw the match played behind closed doors while the A-League Men's fixture scheduled for the same venue was postponed.

