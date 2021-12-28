coronavirus,

The Hunter New England region had 409 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday night and Monday night, according to the latest data released by the local health authority on Tuesday morning. The figure, for the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday, is a drop from 579 a day earlier, taking the total number of active cases in the region to 7241. Twenty-seven people are in hospital and three patients are in intensive care. It comes the same day as NSW recorded 6062 new cases as well as another death. Lake Macquarie local government area had the most cases (126), followed by Newcastle (63), Maitland (43), Mid Coast (28), Tamworth (24), Cessnock and Singleton (22), Port Stephens (16), Armidale and Moree Plains (14), Muswellbrook (12), Upper Hunter (10), Liverpool Plains (4), Gunnedah and Narrabri (3), Dungog and Gwydir (2), and Walcha (1). Hunter New England Health said walk-in vaccinations - first, second and third booster doses - were available at the Belmont hub on Tuesday. According to the latest vaccination figures, 95 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.5 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.6 per cent have received their first dose and 78.3 per cent have had their second.

