Police are appealing for public assistance with their search for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the Hunter. Daniel Truswell, 36, is wanted for alleged break and enter offences. Officers from Newcastle City Police District have commenced inquiries to locate the man. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of solid build, with brown hair and blue/grey eyes. He is known to frequent the Newcastle, Maitland and Singleton areas. Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to contact Triple Zero (000).

