THERE was a sense of relief in more ways than one for coach Ash Wilson as the Newcastle Jets moved inside the A-League Women's top four with a 1-0 victory. Not only did the Jets manage to break a deadlock against Wellington in the closing stages at Central Coast Stadium on Monday night, substitute Jemma House opened her own goal-scoring account with the match winner. House netted with eight minutes left in regular time, having come off the bench in the 71st, following up a saved deflection from the crossbar and calmly using her body to bump the ball over the line. "Housey's got that in her," Wilson told the Newcastle Herald after full-time. "We actually said to her on the bench 'right, you're coming on now to score the winner'. "We've wanted that for her and we've seen the quality she brings at training and when she comes off the bench. "Everyone has a role in the team ... she's been getting into those areas and is such a quality finisher. "I'm very stoked for Housey to get her first. I think she works hard and she's had a real impact on games, the only thing missing was a goal. "So for her to do it and be the winner in such a tightly contested match is fantastic." The Jets dominated large periods of the fourth-round encounter in both territory and possession, but weren't able to convert chances and a scoreless draw was shaping as the potential outcome. According to statistics from the host broadcaster, Newcastle had three times as many shots as the Phoenix but only nine were on target. In quick succession, as the rain tumbled down at Gosford and the Jets pushed for victory, an Elizabeth Eddy strike sailed wide and Emily van Egmond hit the upright before House sealed the deal in the 82nd minute. The initial shot came from Cassidy Davis, but in her 101st straight appearance the Newcastle defender was just denied by Wellington goalkeeper Lily Alfeld's parry onto the woodwork. House won the ensuing footrace to the ball, which had ballooned in the air. It was a far cry from the 5-1 result against the same opponents at home a fortnight ago, however, the Jets earned the same amount of competition points. Newcastle (seven points) now sit fourth on the ladder, two shy of upcoming opponents Melbourne City (nine) and one clear of Perth (six). "It sounds very good [top four] but it's early days. We're four games into 14 rounds so ask me again at the end [of the season]," Wilson said. The Jets are scheduled to meet City in Melbourne on Sunday and Wilson said van Egmond could possibly play one more game before joining the Matildas for next month's Asian Cup. "We're just waiting to confirm ... at this stage we may potentially have her for another one game," she said. Monday's match was held behind closed doors because of a COVID scare, which forced the A-League Men's fixture at the same venue to be postponed.

