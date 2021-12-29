Newcastle Jets stay focused despite COVID-enforced postponements

sport, football,

THE Newcastle Jets are taking every precaution to ensure their COVID-enforced hiatus does not extend beyond three weeks. The Jets learned on Wednesday that their New Year's Day clash with Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium had been postponed because of coronavirus, apparently after an outbreak of cases in the defending champions' squad. It is understood more than a dozen City players have tested positive. It is Newcastle's second consecutive home fixture to have been deferred indefinitely because of the pandemic, after their scheduled Boxing Day showdown with Western Sydney Wanderers was also placed on hold. Having last played in a 2-1 loss to Macarthur Bulls on December 19, the Jets' next assignment is not until Saturday week, when they are listed to play Wellington Phoenix in Wollongong. The number of A-League games postponed because of COVID has now climbed into double figures and 10 of the 12 clubs have reported at least one positive swab. Three Newcastle players - Angus Thurgate, Jordan Elsey and Noah James - were all infected but have since produced negative tests, clearing them to resume training and playing. The Jets' executive chairman, Shane Mattiske, told the Newcastle Herald that there were now no positive cases within the club and players and staff were determined to keep it that way. "Our team is currently healthy," Mattiske said. "We have no COVID in the club at this point. "The players who had problems are now clear and able to play. "The key thing for us is to keep training and preparing and put ourselves in the best position to win games. "The coaching staff and leadership group have come up with a plan to give us the best chance of avoiding COVID, and that involves mimimising exposure in public spaces. "The players are all sticking to the plan and we've been able to manage the situation, although that's not to say we won't get exposures in the future." Mattiske admitted it was frustrating to have two of Newcastle's marquee home games postponed. Both are now expected to be played as midweek catch-up games, which is likely to adversely affect attendance figures. "The financial impact is unknown at this stage," Mattiske said. "We just have to work through that." Mattiske was confident that the A-League season would be completed, despite COVID. The governing body has overcome similar hurdles at various stages of the past two campaigns. "I don't think that [not finishing the season] is a concern at this point," Mattiske said. "Certainly COVID is having an impact but we're managing our way through it." Two other round-seven A-League games - Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur FC and Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar - were also postponed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mattiske said no decision had been made about whether to replace Kosta Petratos, after Tuesday's announcement that he had been released to pursue an opportunity overseas. Petratos played 24 A-League games for the Jets over four seasons.

