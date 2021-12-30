community,

Police say they are investigating a vandal attack at Belmont, which led the community to rally around a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran. The Herald earlier this week told of how heartless thugs smashed more than 20 gnomes and ornaments in the eye-catching yard of Grahame 'Jacko' Geatches on Boxing Day night - even stealing the Australian flag that has been flying in his garden since he returned from war in the early 1970s. "I've got a lovely garden. My garden and my gnomes - to me, that's my life," he said. The community has rallied around Jacko, who said he was overwhelmed by the support as people began leaving new gnomes in his garden on Tuesday. Lake Macquarie police went to visit Jacko on Thursday so he could make a police report, following the public outcry, and are now investigating the vandalism. Several car mirrors were also smashed in Belmont on the same night. Police want those responsible to hand themselves in.

