news, local-news, animals, judith, Whitfield, nature, reserves, parks, Blackbutt

Nestled in the heart of Newcastle is more than 182 hectares of bushland reserve, featuring walking trails, picnic areas, adventure playgrounds, and award-winning wildlife exhibits. As you arrive at the reserve, you are greeted by native birdsong-chirps, tweets and whistles of lorikeets, parrots, rosellas and finches - while peafowls and brush turkeys scratch around in the car park. You'll soon hear the deep-throated drumming of the emus, which keep a watchful eye over the wallabies and kangaroos shading themselves under the eucalypts. On the pond, swans and ducks glide. Walk the boardwalk (wheelchair and pram friendly) to view more native animal enclosures, which have been a part of the Reserve since the 1960s. Spy Sally the wombat in her burrow, sleepy koalas, licking lizards, tangled pythons, jumping frogs and wise old owls. For closer encounters with some of the reptiles and critters, head to the wildlife arena for scheduled public shows or book for a private audience. Activity packs for kids and food for the emus can be bought at the kiosk. Anyone who's travelled on the M1 from Sydney to Newcastle over the past 50+ years would have seen Ploddy the dinosaur, a 26-metre yellow concrete diplodocus, perched on the hillside at Somersby since 1996 (and prior to that, at Wyoming since the mid-1960s). She's the mascot for the Australian Reptile Park, the first hands-on animal zoo established in the country. While the name suggests a park full of snakes, lizards and crocodiles, you can also enjoy seeing some of Australia's favourite critters: koalas, the elusive platypus, echidnas, wallabies, Tasmanian Devils, quokkas, wombats, dingos, kangaroos, along with beautiful birds such as kookaburras, honeyeaters, parrots and owls. Get up close with a pre-booked animal encounter and cuddle a cute dingo puppy, pat a koala or feed a tiny squirrel glider. If you're brave enough, discover creepy-crawlies and learn about some of the world's most poisonous and giant spiders. Through their important work, the park is a leader in the funnel-web spider venom program, as well as the sole supplier of snake venom for medical anti-venom, saving Australian lives for decades. If Old MacDonald had a farm, you would imagine it to be just like the happy one at Oakvale. With a mix of exotic, native and domestic animals spread across spacious grounds, the park aims to educate children about caring for, and protecting, our wildlife. Divided into sections like Reptile Ravine, Wetlands Walk, Koala Country, Lemur Island and Cockatoo Kingdom, go on to visit the farmyard nursery for a cuddle with shy bunnies, fluffy ducks and tiny guinea pigs, before heading to the feeding stadium to milk a cow and bottle feed baby animals. With the warmer weather approaching, Oakvale also features Splash Bay Water Park with water canons, spray tunnels and a super soaker bucket, making it a great way to cool down after a day with the animals. An onsite cafe serves hot and cold meals, but you are welcome to pack your own lunch and dine amid the landscaped picnic areas. You can hire picnic tables and party rooms, so it's the perfect place for a birthday gathering or just a great day out meeting some beautiful furry friends. Offering a great day out for the entire family, head to Nulkaba for a chance to meet some truly beautiful creatures. The zoo specialises in amazing animal encounters with opportunities to get up close with black and white ruffed lemurs, marmosets, squirrel monkeys, emperor tamarins and loveable meerkats. Boogle the binturong (bearcat) is their newest addition, and despite looking a little unique, it's been said that he smells of popcorn - but you'll have to meet him in person to be sure. Pre-book to ensure your date. The zoo is also home to many of our beloved Australian native mammals, as well as mighty beasts straight from the plains of Africa: lions, cheetahs and ostriches, plus stunning macaws and peacocks, cute capybaras, deer, wolves, and so many more. Be sure to catch one of the daily zookeeper talks to learn all about the residents and buy a bag of feed for the birds, kangaroos and farmyard animals. Facilities include snacks and refreshments to buy. Free barbecues (and free parking) means you can bring your own lunch. With hands-on, interactive animal experiences, the zoo welcomes families and larger groups. You can now see koalas in their natural habitat within an hour of Newcastle, thanks to a joint venture between Port Stephens Council and Port Stephens Koalas. Set among serene bushland, the sanctuary provides rehabilitation for sick, injured and orphaned koalas. The complex has walking paths and viewing platforms, a koala hospital, visitor centre, and four-star glamping and cabin accommodation with guest pool and spa. Meander along the Sanctuary Story Walk to learn facts and read stories about some of the resident koalas and see some larger-than-life sculptures of the animals. Then head to the Newcastle Airport SKYwalk, featuring koala pens and an elevated platform to better spot the cuddly marsupials nestled high in the trees. Take a peek through the hospital viewing window and you might see staff carrying out checks on some of the koala inpatients. Visit the Fat Possum cafe for a bite or a koala-ty coffee and pick up a souvenir, or even adopt a koala, at the Koala Centre. It's open seven days, there is ample parking, and kids under three visit for free. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/541dadd7-181a-4cf1-8634-f3d1afd39c12.jpg/r0_140_3761_2265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg