Newcastle Jets' clash with Wellingon Phoenix switched to Kogarah

ANOTHER day, another schedule change for the Newcastle Jets. This time, at least, the disruption is relatively minor: Saturday's scheduled clash with Wellington Phoenix has been relocated from Wollongong's WIN Stadium to Kogarah Oval. The Newcastle Herald understands the game, which will be Newcastle's first in three weeks after two postponements, has been moved at the request of broadcasters. The decision means the Jets will have to spend less time in transit but will come as a disappointment for skipper Matt Jurman, who was born and bred in Wollongong and looking forward to playing in his home town. "I'm very proud to come from Wollongong, and it's always a nice occasion when I get to play at WIN Stadium," Jurman said. "I've played there a few times. An FFA Cup game when I was at Sydney and maybe a pre-season friendly, but nothing recently." Jurman said the deferral of home games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City had been frustrating, but his teammates had to be prepared to play whenever and wherever their next game was scheduled. "It's been a bit disruptive and disappointing, but from our perspective, we take every day as if the game is going to go ahead," he said. "Nothing really changes from our point of view. "We're still working hard. We just focus on what we can control and whatever happens with everything else, happens." Newcastle's clash with Wellington will be one of three A-League Men's games this weekend. Also on Saturday, competition leaders Melbourne Victory host Adelaide at AAMI Park, and on Sunday Melbourne City play Wanderers at the same venue. Last weekend only one of the usual six matches was able to proceed. Western United, Macarthur FC and Central Coast have all be decimated by COVID-19 cases and cannot fulfil this weekend's fixtures. Newcastle's men's team is apparently COVID-free, but the women's side was forced to postpone Friday's clash with Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground after a dozen Jets players tested positive to the coronavirus. "Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families," the A-League said in a statement.

