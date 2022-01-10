coronavirus,

Two people from the Hunter region are among the 18 who died across NSW on Sunday, on what was a record day for the state's COVID-19 death toll. Hunter New England Health said on Monday morning that a man aged in his 80s from the Lake Macquarie area and a man in his 60s from Singleton were among those who died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. The region recorded 1115 new cases during the period, a drop from 2527 the previous day, which takes the total number of active infections in the Hunter New England area to 22,486. There are 101 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Of the new cases, the Lake Macquarie local government area recorded the most (284), followed by Newcastle (203), Maitland (119), Tamworth (114), Cessnock (70), Mid Coast (69), Port Stephens (67), Armidale (33), Inverell (26) and Gunnedah and Muswellbrook (23). Singleton had 18 new cases, followed by Dungog (17), Upper Hunter (14), Narrabri (13), Moree Plains (10), Liverpool Plains (5), Glen Innes (3), and Tenterfield and Walcha (1). Across NSW, 18 people died during the 24-hour period - a record for the state since the pandemic began - while there were 2030 people in hospital and 159 patients receiving intensive care. The state recorded more than fresh 20,000 cases, which Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said was an under-estimate. Meanwhile, children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination from today.

