coronavirus,

IT'S the sign of times. "No rapid antigen tests". "COVID-19 testing kits sold out". "Sorry". In chemist windows and on supermarket counters across Newcastle - and across the country - the message is the same. Supply issues and an apparent lack of consultation have made the home tests elusive and expensive. On Thursday morning, I went out to find a rapid antigen test (RAT) in Newcastle. Trying to get a gauge on the situation. It was like searching for a nasal swab in a haystack. Heading out from Hunter Street at 9am, it soon became apparent that I'd left my departure until too late. Coles at Marketown had received a delivery of 80 tests at 5am Thursday morning. By 9.30am, they were all gone. The shopping centre's chemists had the "sorry" window signs and inside was another common theme - a frustrated pharmacist. Tim Cush of Docs MegaSave Chemist said getting tests was challenging and the store was receiving over 100 calls a day asking for tests that hadn't been there since mid-December. Like many other pharmacists across Newcastle, you could see frustration in the eyes of Mr Cush - framed by his disposable mask. "Government just continue to push ahead with messaging without consultation, without preparation and without any obvious plan to provide the kind of stock small stores need," Mr Cush said. "We have pensioners calling up asking about free tests but we don't have any and we have no clear plan about what this rollout is going to look like." With no luck in town, I headed to Mayfield. Of the nine chemists, three Coles, three Hot Dollars, two Woolworths, a Big W, IGA and Metro I went to, Blooms The Chemist was the only one with tests in stock. The relief was palpable for mother of three Rebecca, who had been searching for a test since the weekend. She went to six chemists on Sunday alone and all were sold out. "I work so it's been a real struggle to try and get to a place before they run out of stock," Rebecca said after securing two five-packs for $60 each. "Sometimes when you ring up, chemists can't guarantee there will be stock when you arrive. You're better off watching Facebook and heading to places in person. "I've also got friends in Warners Bay that have had to go into isolation so one of these packs is for them." Blooms had sold out by 11am - over 1000 tests in mere hours. Buoyed by my early success I headed west. To Waratah and beyond. Anna Bay pensioner Ken Urane, 79, was on the same trail. The ex BHP worker seemed to be following the Herald's RAT route, popping up at Waratah and Wallsend on his way to place a birthday present on the front step for his grandson in isolation. "I've been to two chemists, two Coles and even tried two Hot Dollar stores - they are all sold out," Mr Urane said. "The messaging at the moment is unbelievably confused. I'm not sure anyone in charge really knows what they're doing." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/6bfb110c-70e5-4b26-abbe-11797b158f17.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg