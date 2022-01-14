news, court-and-crime,

Police are re-appealing for public information following an armed robbery on the Central Coast. Three men were fishing at the North Entrance boat ramp, off Wilfred Barrett Drive, at about 2am on December 4 when they saw a white sedan stop nearby before rapidly reversing and taking off at speed toward The Entrance Bridge. A short time later, three men - armed with a firearm, knife and scissors - attended the location and threatened the men. The group stole personal items and cash before fleeing the area on foot. Detectives from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified a short time later with detectives forming Strike Force Wolger to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The fishermen were not physically injured during the incident. As inquires continue, police would like to speak with three men who may be able to assist with ongoing investigations. All three men are described as being aged in their early 20s, about 170cm-180cm tall, with an olive complexion and speaking with an accent.

