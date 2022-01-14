Higher School Certificate students to receive results earlier than scheduled

news, local-news,

HUNTER students will receive their Higher School Certificate results four days earlier than expected, after the NSW Education Standards Authority completed the marking ahead of schedule. Students will receive their subject results by text and email from 6am on January 20 - the same day they receive their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank - instead of January 24. IN THE NEWS: Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said this was a "great outcome for our students, who we know are keen to receive their results and finalise their plans for the year, whether that be heading to university, training or straight into the workforce". "I know markers, supervisors, exam and marking staff have worked tirelessly to deliver these final results, not only on time, but earlier than forecast," she said. Hunter student Alexia Street welcomed the change. She spoke to the Newcastle Herald during the August lockdown in support of HSC exams going ahead. "I think it's good," she said, of receiving her HSC results earlier than expected. "I think it's better to rip that whole bandaid off. "It's a weird time to be starting university, but our year group hasn't had the best time, I will admit. If they're somehow ahead of schedule with marking I'm honestly not complaining." Students have already faced significant delays. They usually sit their written exams from mid-October and receive their results and ATAR on the same day in mid-December. The 2021 exams were delayed due to the pandemic. Originally scheduled to start on October 12, they were moved to October 19 and then November 9. "I think it's a lot less anxiety inducing," she said of receiving her results and ATAR on the same day. "You have the ATAR, but the ATAR doesn't really tell you much about how you actually went in the exams and having those a week apart probably would have incurred a lot more stress than what was necessary." Alexia received a number of university offers through the Schools Recommendation Scheme and has accepted one to study medical laboratory science at Charles Sturt University. "I'd still really like to know how I went, because I really tried to push myself through the HSC." The first in course ceremony for students who topped their subjects will be held on January 19. The Universities Admissions Centre will release the first ATAR-based offers on January 26, ahead of the university semester starting in February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

