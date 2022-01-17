coronavirus, covid, newcastle

A NEWCASTLE woman aged in her 90s is among the 17 people who died of COVID-19 in NSW as the state recorded 29,504 new positive cases. A Central Coast resident also lost their life to COVID, as Dr Kerry Chant warned the number of COVID deaths would rise in coming days. "You are particularly at risk of severe disease from COVID if you are over 65 or have underlying, chronic conditions impacting the lung, heart, kidneys and liver, if you have diabetes, or conditions that impact your immune system," she said. "Come forward and get your booster. Only one of the 17 people that died had been boosted." While Hunter New England Health is no longer providing the breakdown of local case numbers, there were at least 1365 positive cases recorded from PCR tests. There are 111 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals across Hunter New England, and eight in intensive care. Across the state, there were 11,858 positive RAT results reported, and 17,646 positive PCR tests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/826b6923-d41d-44af-a008-e3199b9dbe7b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg