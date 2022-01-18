news, local-news,

A baby has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on a road north of the Hunter region. Emergency crews were called to Wallanbah Road at Firefly - west of Nabiac - about 1.30pm on Monday after reports a vehicle had hit a fence at the side of the road and flipped. Police said a five-month-old baby boy sustained a serious head injury and was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter also took two women in the vehicle - the 27-year-old driver and her 46-year-old passenger - to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, who was thrown from the vehicle, suffered spinal injuries and the passenger received head and chest injuries. The pair remain in a serious condition. Police set up a crime scene, which was being examined by the specialist Crash Investigation Unit. Investigators are calling for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash to contact police.

