news, local-news,

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after a piece of farm machinery rolled, leaving him at the bottom of a steep embankment, on a Hunter property. NSW Ambulance paramedics, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Police Rescue were called to the rural location at Gresford about 6.45pm on Thursday after reports that a tractor had rolled over a driver. The emergency crews found the 70-year-old man at the bottom of a steep embankment and spent some time getting him back to the top. They treated him at the scene, stabilising the man, before the Westpac chopper flew him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of back injuries. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/db2c8438-19b2-4a80-8c66-1356768cb558.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg