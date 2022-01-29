comment, columnists, Simon Walker, That's life

It's not cheap being poor, so it was heartening to hear last week that members of the global super-rich have begged someone to tax them. Apparently no-one has been, like forever, and they've been getting uncomfortable about that during the pandemic. In an open letter to everyone but their accountants, a US group known as the Patriotic Millionaires declared the current tax system is rigged in their favour. "As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair," they said with a candour that gets rich people in a lot of trouble during revolutions. "While the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth rise during the pandemic." OxFam confirmed this in a report called "Inequality Kills" - not a threat, just a report - detailing that while most of us have struggled with lockdowns, supply-chain problems and economic chaos the last year, the world's 10 richest men - Musk, Gates, Bezos et al - have more than doubled their fortunes to $US1.9 trillion. At a rate of $US1.6 billion a day. Or individually, about $US1851 per second. For most PAYG types, that's a helluva lot of Instant Scratchies. Naturally, after hearing their impassioned plea, my thoughts turned to a recent Power Ball winner who claimed the entire $60 million first division prize with a $10 Quick Pick. That breaks down to about $694 per second, and to be honest, I did have a small breakdown when I realised it wasn't me. But still, it provides perspective on my plan to one day become mega rich. This call for a woke wealth tax was issued during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss Alps mountain lair of Davos, so called possibly because it sounds evil. This year's meeting was held virtually because although the super rich are immune to most of the world's problems, they're not immune to Covid. But as the Patriotic Millionaires' letter suggests, they are amendable to rubbing our faces in it. More from Simon Walker: The complete That's Life archive And so, as the virus of billionaire-wealth spirals, the rich cry out for a tax-ine. According to the likes of Patriotic Millionaire Abigail Disney, part-heir to the Disney empire, a progressive wealth tax starting at 2% for those with more than $5 million and rising to 5% for billionaires could raise $2.52 trillion. Enough globally to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty. And you'd have to be living in Disneyland to think 2% to 5% per cent tax rates don't sound a tad generous to standard tax-paying palukas. It would also incidentally make enough vaccines for the world and deliver universal healthcare and social protection for all the citizens of low and lower-middle-income countries (3.6 billion people). Again, pretty worthy, but judging by the current penchant for space tourism among the excessively wealthy, we're literally a more realistic chance of flying to the moon. It all seems a bit rich as world leaders focus on a more conventional answer to global inequality - triggering World War III in the Ukraine.

