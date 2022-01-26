Medals handed out to police, corrections officers

news, local-news,

A detective who spent years working at Lake Macquarie and on the Central Coast, and a prison officer from Cessnock jail, are among the cohort from their agencies to receive Australia Day honours this year. NSW Police Acting Commissioner Karen Webb named nine recipients of the Australian Police Medal on Wednesday morning - a list that included Detective Senior Sergeant Patrick Crass. Detective Senior Sergeant Crass joined the force in 1988 and spent time in Sydney in the city's local area command and major crime and drug squad - performing investigative and undercover duties across NSW - before moving on to Tuggerah Lakes in 1998 and Brisbane Water in 2004. He was promoted to the rank of Detective Senior Sergeant in 2007 with the Lake Macquarie Special Operations Group, where he focused on proactive strategies to combat drug crimes and property theft. Detective Senior Sergeant Crass returned to Tuggerah Lakes in 2010 where he continues to lead proactive criminal investigations. He has received recognition in the past for his work, including formal acknowledgement from the NSW Crime Commission in 2016 in relation to his role in Strike Force Salamande - a complex investigation that resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of drugs and cash. His fellow award recipients on Wednesday were Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow, Inspector Tina Davies, Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Day, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, Superintendent Paul Glinn, Superintendent Andrew Holland, Inspector Terry Holt - who spent time working out of Woy Woy Police Station in the early 1980s, and Sergeant Lawrence Lucas. "Police go above and beyond to serve and protect our community every day and these worthy recipients are shining examples of that," Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said. "While they have diverse stories, they share many similar traits including a focus on building relationships with their communities, supporting victims of crime and their families and a commitment to nurturing those same traits in other officers coming through the ranks." Meanwhile Derek Brindle, from Cessnock Correctional Centre, is one of five Corrective Services NSW officers to be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal. Mr Brindle joined the agency in 1990 as an overseer in the Upholstery Products Unit with Corrective Services Industries (CSI) and has climbed the ladder to become Business Manager of Operations at CSI. He played a significant role in several strategic change projects within the branch, including benchmarking and the Prison Bed Capacity Adjustment Program. Mr Brindle has oversight of several inmate employment business divisions state-wide, enabling offenders to participate in sustainable and meaningful employment while gaining skills and qualifications and is known as a well-respected leader. "Myself, like my Corrective Services colleagues, do not seek recognition for the job we do. To receive recognition at this level is an honour of which I am extremely proud and privileged," Mr Brindle said. "Thank you to Corrective Services staff who have assisted and supported me throughout my career and thank you to senior management who, by nominating me, deemed me worthy of this prestigious award." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/953875ed-eeb2-4f34-8ecb-91cd9c55df47.JPG/r0_220_7201_4289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg