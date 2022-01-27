sport, local-sport,

Charlestown golfer Jye Pickin said he would take plenty of positives out of the NSW Amateur Championships after falling one win short of the final on Thursday. Pickin lost his matchplay semi-final (4 and 3) against good friend Harrison Crowe (St Michael's Golf Club) in windy conditions at The Links Shell Cove yesterday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the 21-year-old defeated Joel Stahlhut (5 and 4) to set-up the tie with Crowe, the winner of last month's Victorian Amateur. Pickin said he felt a fair chance but knew it would be a tough contest. "I know his game pretty well and the course he plays in Sydney is on the coast so I knew he was always going to be pretty strong in the wind," he said. "I had to play good but I just didn't piece the puzzle together." Crowe was three-up through eight holes in the semi-final but Pickin said he felt the result got away from him on the 10th. "I hit one out of bounds, left on the tenth hole, and at that time I was three down. That was probably a moment in the match where if I hit it in the fairway and tried to make birdie, it could have been a big swing of events, but it unfortunately didn't go my way," he said. Pickin said he was pleased with his tournament and would take confidence into two professional events in Victoria in coming weeks - the TPS Victoria at Rosebud Country Club and the VIC Open at Barwon Heads. "Earlier in the week in the stroke-play, I set a course-record ... so doing that and making the semi-final, it's a positive result and I can walk away being happy," he said. "Last year I only made the quarter-final, so it's another step this year which is always good."

