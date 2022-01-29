sport, local-sport, World Surf League, Merewether boardriders

MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker will "live out my dream" and honour his late mother in his debut campaign on the world tour. And, despite changes to this year's format in which one third of the 36-man field is eliminated after just half of the 10 championship events, Baker wants 2022 to simply be the start of his journey on the international circuit. The 25-year-old, who qualified for the main draw last month, has been pitted against Portugal's Frederico Morais and Brazil's Miguel Pupo in heat eight, with the famed Pipeline competition window opening this weekend. Baker, on the eve of hitting the water, says emotions were running high in Hawaii and sporting number 61 on his World Surf League rash shirt carried special meaning. "Feeling pretty good. Definitely have some nerves, but that's normal. Very excited to live out my dream," Baker told the Newcastle Herald. "Will be a great feeling when I put my own rashie on for the first time with 61 on the back for my mum." In terms of the world tour's new-look configuration, Baker reckons his focus remains long term rather than surviving the cut in his rookie season. "I knew when I qualified that the format had changed and I'm only guaranteed five events, but I'm not thinking about it that way," he said. "I'm taking it as I have the whole year and years to come, just need to start well in the first few events and enjoy the whole process. "If it comes around to Margie's [Margaret River] and I need a result, then I'll work extra hard to make sure I am there for the full year and years to come." Baker welcomed a slight change to the initial draw at Pipeline, seeing him shuffled down the order. "Originally, I was first heat of the whole competition so definitely happy to not be there anymore and get to watch some heats before mine and know what I'm in for," he said. "Competitor wise, every heat is hard. You're more surfing against Pipe the wave not your competitors so to say." Baker feels reaching the WSL start line pays tribute to his mum, Tracy, who died in 2016. "I've sacrificed a lot, the whole family has sacrificed a lot. Getting to events, especially when mum was sick," he said. "She told me to follow my dreams and not let anything get in the way of that. Even after she passed away, I went to Europe a couple of days later. The last thing she said was to get back on the horse and not let it go, just keep going because that's what I was born to do. "This was the goal and the dream for all of us, I'm glad I can say I've done that. It would be great to have her here to celebrate, but as much as I've done this for me, it's in memory of her. Everything I do is in memory of her and doing her proud." Baker earned a spot on the world tour via last year's inaugural Challenger Series, finishing inside the top 12 on the overall rankings following a dramatic finale. Already knocked out of the fourth and deciding competition, the Novocastrian experienced a "stressful" period on the beach as he relied on multiple results going his way to ensure runner-up points from stop two would be enough to progress. Baker eventually got the nod and now wants to make the most of his chance. "You kind of realise the job's done, but the hard work starts now," he said. "It's where you make a real living out of it. It's where you make it count. You have to enjoy it as well, because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "Only a minority get to say they've qualified for the world tour and be in the top 32 of the sport. It's a pretty special feeling." Baker is one of three Merewether Surfboard Club members on this year's world tour, joining Ryan Callinan and Morgan Cibilic as part of sport's elite competition. "We've all talked about it, three of us on tour. It's a dream come true," Baker said. Cibilic, following on from his impressive run from rookie to top-five finals in 2021, has been pitted against fellow Aussie representative Connor O'Leary and Brazilian Caio Ibelli in the first round. Earlier this week it was confirmed Callinan would miss the opening event at Pipeline. Callinan withdrew after undergoing surgery recently to repair a broken wrist suffered while attempting an aerial manoeuvre in the water at the start of January. The 29-year-old, approaching his fourth full season in the main draw, has been replaced by Ivan Florence, the younger brother of two-time world champion John John. Also this week, title holder Gabriel Medina announced he's taken an indefinite break. Pipe gets under way on Saturday and will wrap up by February 10. The second WSL event for 2022 will also be held in Hawaii at Sunset Beach (February 11-23) before the championship moves to Portugal (March 3-13) and Australia - Bells Beach (April 10-20) and Margaret River (April 24-May 4). IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

