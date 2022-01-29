news, local-news,

WILDFIRES coach Scott Coleman expects new recruit Nafi Tuitavake to hit the ground running after the Tonga international arrived from New Zealand this week. Tuitavake attended his first training session on Thursday but was given a reprieve from participating following the long journey across the ditch earlier that day. The 33-year-old outside centre, who has spent time with Super Rugby clubs the Bulls and Crusaders, joined the Wildfires on the advice of scrum-half Leon Fukofuka. Coleman said Tuitavake's arrival was "a good step forward" for the side and had brought "a great buzz" to the group. "He has been a bit of everywhere; France, England, Auckland," Coleman said. "He is a good mate of Leon Fukofuka, our nine, they have played some international footy together. He is very well credentialed, very experienced and [has] a good knowledge of the game." Tuitavake has played the majority of his career for Northampton Saints in England's Premiership Rugby. He linked with South-African Super Rugby side the Bulls in 2019 but only played two games. He was also part of Tonga's 2019 World Cup squad. Coleman said his new recruit was the side's most experienced player and would be a valuable mentor to younger players. "We've got a very young back line, so bringing him in to really lead that talk and charge, but also set the example," he said. "He has done nothing but play professional rugby since he left school, so he knows what is going on. As far as professional development goes, being in those professional squads, he is probably our number-one [experienced player]." Tuitavake played down his credentials but said he was looking forward to playing his part in the Wildfires' 2022 campaign. "I'm just the same as everyone else, but I'll try and help out wherever I can," he said. "It's been a long time coming, I got the call at the end of last year. I thought about it and I spoke to some friends who are part of the team and it was nothing but good news. "It was a pretty easy decision to make." Tuitavake has only signed for this season but is open to extending his stay. His partner will join him in Newcastle next month. "If things go well and my partner enjoys it, I'll look to stay for the long run," he said. "The Wildfires is a new team so I'm hoping to try and put my best foot forward and help the team do the best it can." Coleman said Tuitavake had been doing his own conditioning and would likely feature in the Waratahs trial next Saturday. "He will train with the boys Saturday morning in a non-contact session and we will monitor him and make decision after training on Tuesday on whether he plays and how many minutes he gets," he said.

