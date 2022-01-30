news, national,

Don't look now but we're almost at the end of January. 2022 is just a month old and a lot has happened already. Keep calm, let's carry on. This week, at least, the news has been dominated by January 26 Australia Day commemorations as arguably the *actual Australia Day* played out on centre court at the Australian Open. Nothing unites the nation more than a bit of Ash Barty slaying! Speaking of slaying, this week also brought back into focus the formidable Grace Tame. Who could forget *that* now infamous moment with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at The Lodge? Tame graciously handed the Citizen of the Year batton to disability advocate and tennis superstar Dylan Alcott, to much rejoicing. But, as usual, we on the ACM national video desk would like to now throw the week's biggest events to the side as we take a look around the grounds at some of the things you may not have known about. Here are our favourite videos from the week that was: Look at those little sausages move! There is something so glorious about watching dogs at play, but particularly when it includes a racetrack full of Dachshund. Subscribers to the Northern Daily Leader will be able to see the gallery of gorgeous pup pics our reporters took while doing a very hard day's work of trackside reporting! Gentoo penguins are world famous for their aquatic abilities. But Charlie the chick will need a little more practice before she's up to underwater speeds to rival the rest of her species. The three-month-old had her first splash this week at Sydney Sea Life Aquarium, and well, at the moment she's less than unflappable. It will be a little while longer before she's taking to it like a penguin in water! If you're in South Australia right now it might benefit you to become friendly with Noah. Because there is some serious Biblical-level flooding going on right now! At least at Wirrulla Golf Course the locals have found a way to make the best of a bad situation! It's probably the only time and place when you could possibly combine watersports with golf. Rough seas brought on by the tsunami in Tonga have hit the NSW Mid-North Coast, unearthing a long-forgotten shipwreck. The ruins of ferries Sydney Queen, Lurgurena and Koondooloo, have remained hidden for half a century. The three vessels washed ashore in January 1972, and have remained there ever since. This week locals had a sneak peek at the hidden underwater treasures that were momentarily released from their watery prison. We do like to make this weekly post a COVID-free place, but this week we have to break that rule! Over the past couple of months, we've collected and collated a few of our favourite unscripted moments in COVID-19 press conferences. There was the time a spider wrestled Queensland MP Yvette D'Ath for the microphone. The time a helicopter derailed NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard. And the cyclist that popped an epic wheelie behind the Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard. It's a truth universally acknowledge that as soon as you're on camera, things will go awry!

