TWO people from the Hunter New England were among 52 COVID-related deaths in NSW in the latest 24-hour reporting period. The two deaths were a man and a woman from Lake Macquarie. One was aged in their 70s, while the other was in their 90s. Hunter New England Health said on Sunday 70 people with COVID-19 were receiving care in hospitals across the the local health district, which spans from Swansea in the south to beyond Tenterfield in the north. Seven patients were in intensive care units. Statewide, there were 13,524 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period to 8pm Saturday with 2663 people in hospital and 182 of those in intensive care. Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday the state's hospital system was in "a strong position". The 52 deaths statewide announced on Sunday followed Saturday's tally of 49. Four people in the Hunter New England died during that reporting period, including three females and one male. Two were aged in their 80s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 90s. The 52 deaths across NSW announced on Sunday included 33 men and 19 women. Three were in their 60s, 11 people were in their 70s, 26 people were in their 80s, 11 were aged in their 90s and one was aged more than 100. "On behalf of everybody across our state, can I extend our condolences to the families, our thoughts and prayers, our hearts are with you today and over this difficult time," Mr Perrottet said. Weekly PCR testing has fallen to the lowest levels in more than six months, according to NSW Health, as rapid antigen tests now record close to half of all new cases. Of the cases reported on Sunday, 6032 were reported via the rapid antigen testing system and 7492 were from PCR testing. In the Hunter, the Speers Point testing clinic has reopened while the Wallsend clinic will re-open on Monday. 4Cyte, which runs the clinics, plans to open more sites in coming days. Of the NSW population aged over 16 years, 95.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 per cent of people aged 16+ have had two doses. Meanwhile, more than eight million rapid antigen tests have been distributed to over 3000 NSW schools ahead of the start to term one. The state government has also announced a $1 billion business support package, which will offer businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million that suffered a 40 per cent downturn in January a payment up to 20 per cent of their weekly payroll through February.

