A man accused of being involved in two armed hold-ups at Hunter pubs since the end of December remains behind bars. Nathan Paul, 33, was charged on Sunday night after heavily armed police raided a home in Ingall Street, Mayfield, and arrested him in connection with alleged robberies at the Iron Horse Hotel at Cardiff last week and the Boatrowers Hotel at Stockton last month. The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad has been investigating both incidents. They swooped on Mr Paul before searching a premises on Woodstock Street at Mayfield, where they seized several items. Police were called to the Iron Horse Hotel about 12.20am last Tuesday after reports that two masked men armed with a handgun and a meat cleaver had allegedly threatened two employees before fleeing with cash. The pub staff members were not injured during the ordeal, police said. A 32-year-old man has previously been charged and remains before the courts over that alleged hold-up. Investigators are continuing their search for two others believed to have been involved. Police have also accused Mr Paul of being behind a raid on the Boatrowers Hotel about 9.45pm on December 28 and allegedly pistol-whipping a man in the head while demanding cash. Mr Paul has been charged with seven counts, including two each of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, possessing an unauthorised pistol and acquiring a firearm subject to a prohibition order along with one charge of reckless grievous bodily harm. He did not apply for bail when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Monday morning. Magistrate Janine Lacy adjourned the matter to March 31.

