The Newcastle Jets stretched their unbeaten streak to a club-record five matches in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Canberra United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. The home side led twice then went behind 3-2 before substitute Sunny Franco equalised with nearly half an hour to go. Despite both teams having chances to secure the win, they had to settle for a share of the points. The draw equalled the Jets' five-match undefeated stretch in 2017-18, which was the last time they made the finals, and kept them within striking distance of the top four. The sixth-placed Jets moved to nine points, three adrift of the the top four and six behind their next opponents Adelaide. Canberra, who are yet to win a game this season, stayed in second-last position on three points. "It was tough to get a draw," Jets striker Tara Andrews said. "There were lots of goals in the game and we probably let in a couple of easy ones, but we also had a lot of chances too, so it was disappointing not to get the win. But a draw is just as good, I guess, at this point." The match was the first for Newcastle in two weeks and just their sixth of the season. They have played the least amount of games of any side and face a backlog of matches in the next five weeks. Forward Marie Dolvik Markussen returned to the Jets starting side in her first game since December 27 and made an immediate impact. The exciting Norwegian, who missed the Perth match due to COVID and replaced Andrews in the starting side on Sunday, produced a spectacular strike to put the hosts on the board after just 53 seconds. In just her fourth appearance of the season, Dolvik Markussen pounced on a loose ball deep in Canberra territory, then ran straight to through two defenders before unleashing a right-foot thunderbolt from outside the 18-yard box. The shot rocketed into the inside of the right post and into the back of the net. The visitors levelled through Ashleigh Sykes in the 18th minute. Jets left-back Kirsty Fenton failed to control the ball near the sideline and Hayley Taylor-Young was able to cross into the box for Sykes to finish from close range. The game was locked 1-1 at the break but the goals came thick and fast in the second half. Jets forward Sophie Harding was rewarded for her tireless efforts when she scored into the bottom left corner to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage in the 51st. Dolvik Markussen was instrumental, winning the ball on halfway then providing the through ball for Harding. Sykes equalised again the 60th when she scored from close range off a free kick then two minutes later Canberra hit the lead through Allira Toby off a corner. But the lead was short-lived with Franco, who replaced Markussen in the 60th, put into space by midfielder Ash Brodigan to slot into the bottom right corner in the 63rd. Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho denied Toby from close range in 68th then Richards dove on the ball to stop Lauren Allan in the 74th as the game continued to be played end to end. Coelho produced a leaping save to tip the ball over the crossbar in the 90th minute.

