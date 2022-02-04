newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The search for the Hunter's best backyard photographer is drawing to a close as finalists in the 2022 Hunter Photo Prize were announced Wednesday Judges were hard pressed to separate this year's 42 finalists from countless stunning images submitted during the course of the competition this summer. Photographers from across the region were tasked to capture life in Hunter, and did not disappoint, with images that in turns showcased the Hunter Valley's stunning natural landscape, serene and at times unforgiving climate, as well as capturing the signs of our time. The judges' selection receives a Canon EOS 200D Mark II camera kit with a 18-55mm lens (valued at $900), plus 700 prints, while people's choice will receive an Olympus E-PL8 with a 14-42mm lens ($750), plus 400 prints. The judges will include Newcastle Herald senior photographer Simone De Peak, Newcastle Herald editor Heath Harrison, Newcastle Herald senior deputy editor Xavier Mardling, Newcastle Herald deputy editor Matt Carr and Newcastle Herald digital journalist Simon McCarthy, as well as Hunter Communities editor Anna Wolf. Entries have now closed for this year's prize. Winners are expected to be announced at the end of the week.

