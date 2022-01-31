community,

DOUBLE the siblings means double the fun for one New Lambton School which will see four sets of twins starting kindergarten as classes return this week. With his schoolbag on - packed and ready to go - Oscar Morrow said he and his twin brother Angus are "excited" to start at St Therese's Primary School on Thursday. "I want to come back and see my buddy Callum," Oscar told the Newcastle Herald on Monday morning. Father, Steve Morrow, said Oscar and Angus couldn't wait to start school this year. "We dropped them off at orientation the other day and they didn't even look back when we left," Mr Morrow said. "Even though the boys knew there was no school on today they still wanted to come with their backpack on and lunch packed because they're that keen for it." Along with Oscar and Angus, starting at St Therese's on Thursday will be Seth and Lucas Milek, Max and Emily Jones and Iggy and Darcey Perry. The four sets of twins will be spread between the school's three kindergarten classes. Acting principal Kaylene Maretich said this is the first time she's seen four sets of twins in the same year. "It's very exciting - double the enjoyment," Ms Maretich said. "With Omicron around it has been a little bit different in the lead up to the start of this year. But I think once we get everyone back they will realise school is almost the same as any other year." As part of the state's back-to-school plan, students and teachers will undertake two rapid antigen tests (RATs) per week in a government effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. With years one to six returning to school Tuesday morning, Ms Maretich said there has been an overwhelmingly positive attitude toward the testing requirement. "I think getting the RAT kits out to families has alleviated a lot of the parents' worries," she said on Monday. "So for primary schools the parents have to collect the kits today and the kids do the tests in the morning. "We've had a lot of emails from parents saying they are worried about kids coming back but knowing that everyone is testing, including teachers, has made them feel better." Mother of Iggy and Darcey, Natasha Perry, is one parent who feels positive about the tests. "The instructions the school has sent out are really good and it gives you some reassurance that coming back to school is the right thing to do with the right measures," Ms Perry said. Showing no sign of pre-kindergarten nerves, Iggy and Darcey said they are ready to start at "big school". "I'm excited to come to school and see my cousins everyday," Darcey said. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/f5bbeb43-6f52-4e18-9af6-3fefed4a8772.JPG/r7_193_2993_1880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg