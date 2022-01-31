news, court-and-crime,

A second man has been charged as investigations continue into the alleged armed robbery of a hotel in the Hunter last week. Two masked men - one armed with a handgun and the other with a meat clever - allegedly entered a licensed premises on Main Road at Cardiff about 12.20am on January 25 and threatened two employees, a man and woman aged 52 and 25, before taking a cash register and fleeing. Police were told they left in a blue Ford Falcon sedan, last seen heading east on Main Street. Although shaken, the employees were not injured and contacted police. Initial inquiries were conducted by officers from Lake Macquarie Police District, before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Hawksview. So far, strike force detectives have charged a 32-year-old man for his alleged role in the incident. He remains before the courts. Following further inquiries, Tactical Operations Unit officers - assisted by local police and the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit - arrested a 33-year-old man at a home on Ingall Street in Mayfield just after 6.30pm on Sunday. A short time later investigators executed a search warrant at that address, as well as at a second home on Woodstock Street. During those searches, police seized electronic items and clothing for forensic analysis. The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with seven offences, including two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol, two counts of acquiring a firearm - subject to a prohibition order, and reckless grievous bodily harm. It will be alleged in court he was one of two men responsible for the robbery at the Cardiff hotel. It is further alleged he was also involved in the armed robbery of licenced premises on Fullerton Street at Stockton just before 10pm on December 28. During this incident, a 35-year-old man was allegedly knocked unconscious with a firearm, while two others were threatened with the weapon then ordered to hand over cash, before the man fled. The 35-year-old was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment to significant facial injuries including a broken jaw and numerous damaged teeth, and is receiving ongoing treatment. Inquiries to find two other men allegedly involved in that incident continue. The Mayfield man was refused bail by police and will face Newcastle Local Court.

