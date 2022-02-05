news, local-news,

The value of Australia's resources and energy exports, of which Hunter coal is a significant component, were up almost one-third in the 2021 calendar year. The Australian Bureau of Statistics' International Trade in Goods and Services data for December 2021 shows total resources and energy exports were worth $348.9 billion in the 12 months to December 2021, which was 29 per cent higher than for the previous 12 months to December 2020. Coal was again a major contributor with exports totalling $23.8 billion in the three months to December 2021 - 156 per cent higher than for the same period to December 2020. The Newcastle Herald reported in January that Port Waratah Coal Services had a significant increase in coal throughput last year. It loaded 111.3 million tonnes of coal onto 1279 ships, it's second-biggest year ever. The figure was 5 per cent up on the COVID-impacted 105.9 million tonnes loaded into 1192 ships in 2020. Half of all coal handled by PWCS was destined for the Hunter Valley's core market in Japan. Exports also increased into countries such as Taiwan, India and Thailand. Australia's liquefied natural gas exports saw a similar increase. The $18.3 billion earnt in the three months to December 2021 was 148 per cent higher than for the same period in the previous year. Iron ore exports earnings eased to $24.9 billion in the three months to December 2021, down 29 per cent on the previous period as prices came down from record levels. However, exports were $154.2 billion in the year to December 2021, up 32 per cent on the previous year. The European winter energy crisis has been a significant factor in the demand for Australia's energy resources. Despite a sharp rise in the uptake of renewable energy production over the past 12 months, Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said the latest monthly figures highlighted the importance of export earnings to regional communities such as the Hunter. "These export earnings continue to create and sustain jobs for Australians, particularly in regional areas," Mr Pitt said. "The resulting royalties can also continue to fund the infrastructure and services we rely on, such as schools, roads and hospitals." The resources sector continues to be Australia's largest export earner. "The outlook for our resources and energy sector continues to be positive as global demand for Australian resources remains strong," Mr Pitt said. "The most recent forecast estimated resources and energy exports would reach a record high of $379 billion this financial year and these latest figures suggest that target will be achieved." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

