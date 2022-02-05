Northern NSW NPL: Edgeworth Eagles appoint new coach

sport, football,

Peter McGuinness has taken over as head coach of Northern NSW NPL heavyweights Edgeworth from Michael Bridges. McGuinness was announced as the new coach to players on Friday night after Bridges stepped aside because of work commitments. Bridges coached the Eagles in the 2021 season, which was cut two rounds short because of COVID-19 with Edgeworth in third place, four points from eventual premiers Lambton Jaffas. The former English Premier League striker, who played briefly at the Jaffas after his career ended at the Jets, came into the role after the departure of Damian Zane and Keelan Hamilton in early 2020, which prompted the appointment of existing player Josh Rose for the rest of the year. Lee Sterrey was set to take over from Rose, who led Edgeworth to the title double in 2020, but he and the club parted ways well before a ball was kicked last pre-season. McGuinness brings a wealth of experience to the job, having coached in the competition at Lake Macquarie, Broadmeadow, the Jets Youth and most recently at Newcastle Olympic. He parted ways with Olympic before the delayed 2020 season start. He was also a former Newcastle W-League head coach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/f57ae186-2b05-4c9e-aba4-a3df29960119.jpg/r0_60_967_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg