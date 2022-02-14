Kailani Craine keeping cool head for second Winter Olympics

Newcastle figure skater Kailani Craine plans to soak up every moment of her second Winter Olympics when she hits the ice in Beijing on Tuesday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.