Knights women embrace history-making season

Newcastle captain Romy Teitzel says her players can't wait to add to the history of the Knights when they run out for the club's inaugural NRLW season on Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.